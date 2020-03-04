Three consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three persons consumed poison at their respective houses here on Tuesday.

As per the details, Anu Radha, wife of Pawan, resident of Sungal consumed poison at her house and was shifted to hospital by her family members where she is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Ishtiaq Ahmed, resident of Bikram Chowk and Prince, resident of Mathin also consumed poison and are under treatment in hospital.