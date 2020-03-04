Three consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Three persons consumed poison at their respective
houses here on Tuesday.
As per the details,
Anu Radha, wife of Pawan, resident of Sungal consumed poison at her
house and was shifted to hospital by her family members where she is under
treatment.
Meanwhile,
Ishtiaq Ahmed, resident of Bikram
Chowk and Prince, resident of Mathin also consumed poison and are under
treatment in hospital.
