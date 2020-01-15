Three consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three persons consumed poison at their respective areas here on Tuesday.

As per the details, Surjit Singh, son of Raghubeer Singh, resident of Sunderbani consumed poison in his house and was shifted to GMC hospital for treatment by his family members.

Meanwhile, Amir, wife of Suresh Sharma, resident of Channi and Nilesh Manhas, son of Daya Krishan, resident of Sainik Colony also consumed poison at their respective houses and are under treatment in hospital.