Three consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Three persons
consumed poison at their respective houses here on Wednesday.
As per details, Sumit
Kumar, son of Dina Nath, resident of Gadigarh consumed poison in his house. He
was immediately taken to hospital by his family members, where he is under
treatment.
Meanwhile, Kajal, wife of Madan Lal, resident of
Gharota and Reva, wife of Ramesh, resident of Talwara also consumed poison at
their respective houses and are under treatment in hospital.
