Three consume poison

JAMMU: Three persons consumed poison at their respective houses here on Wednesday.

As per details, Sumit Kumar, son of Dina Nath, resident of Gadigarh consumed poison in his house. He was immediately taken to hospital by his family members, where he is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Kajal, wife of Madan Lal, resident of Gharota and Reva, wife of Ramesh, resident of Talwara also consumed poison at their respective houses and are under treatment in hospital.