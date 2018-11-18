Three civilians abducted from Shopian village

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Unidentified gunmen kidnapped three civilians from a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, barely 36 hours after the killing of a civilian following his abduction in the district.

A police official said that unknown gunmen on Saturday morning abducted three civilians from Saidpora Payeen village of the district.

The official identified the victims as Shahid Ahmad Ganie, Farooq Ahmad – both residents of Saidpora Payeen and Huzaif Ahmad Kutay of Manzgam.

They, according to the official, were abducted from a bakery.