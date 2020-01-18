Three bovines rescued

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Friday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing three bovines at Kathua.

As per the details, a team of Police Station Kathua, under the supervision of SHO PS Kathua Sanjeev Chib and Majid Mehboob, Dy.SP HQ Kathua during Naka checking on NH near GMC Kathua intercepted one Mahindra bolero pick up (JK08F-9028) plying from Punjab towards Jammu.

During checking of vehicle, three bovines were found loaded in violation to the restriction imposed by the District Magistrate, Kathua on the transportation of such animals without prior permission.

A case vide FIR No.14/2020 under section 188 IPC, 3/5 PCA Act IPC was registered at Police Station Kathua.