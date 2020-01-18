Three bovines rescued

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: Police on Friday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing three bovines at Kathua. As per the details, a team of Police Station Kathua, under the supervision of SHO PS Kathua Sanjeev Chib and Majid Mehboob, Dy.SP HQ Kathua during Naka checking on NH near GMC Kathua intercepted one Mahindra bolero pick up (JK08F-9028) plying from Punjab towards Jammu. During checking of vehicle, three bovines were found loaded in violation to the restriction imposed by the District Magistrate, Kathua on the transportation of such animals without prior permission. A case vide FIR No.14/2020 under section 188 IPC, 3/5 PCA Act IPC was registered at Police Station Kathua.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala and more to star in Netflix film ‘Freedom’
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Mr Lele’ to release on January 1, 2021
Awareness on heartcare should be priority in rural areas: Dr Sushil
Wrong to boycott Deepika or her film: Sanjay Raut
HC directs makers of ‘Chhapaak’ to give credit to acid attack survivor’s lawyer
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper