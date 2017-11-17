Three Baratis killed, eight injured

State Times News

POONCH: Three members of marriage party were killed and eight others injured on Thursday evening when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge due to rash driving in Mendhar area of Poonch.

A Tata Sumo (JK12 1639), on way to Ucchad village from Mendhar, met an accident and plunged into a deep gorge, police said. They said that three of the occupants died on the spot while eight others got injured.

“Out of eight injured, five critically wounded were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu,” police added.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Amir (20), son of Said Akbar, Murtaza Arif (10), son of Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Nissar (30), son of Mohammad Sadiq, all residents of Ucchad village.

Police have taken cognizance and started investigations into the matter.

The injured include Tahmoor Arif, son of Mohd Arif (16), Zahid Iqbal, son of Mohd Sadeeq (21), Ramzan Ashraf, son of Mohd Ashraf (17), Shamrez Arshad, son of Arshad Hussain (10), Shaid Sadeeq, son of Mohd Sadeeq (12), Tahir Ahmed, son of Mohd Naseem (14), Umar Bilal, son of Mohd Altaf (15), Mohd Showkat, son of Akbar Hussain (44), all residents of village Ucchad

Police said, Murtaza Arif died on way to hospital while Mohd Nissar and Mohd Amir died on the spot.

In view of critical condition having head and spinal injuries five injured have been referred to GMC Jammu. They include Mohd Showkat, Ramzan Ashraf, Shaid Sadeeq, Shamrez Arshad and Zahid Iqbal.