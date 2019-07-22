Three assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Three assault cases have been reported in city on Sunday. As per the details, Happy Choudhary, son of Bahadur Singh, resident of Gouri Chak lodged a complaint with Arnia police that he was attacked over an old dispute. Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar, son of Krishan Chand, resident of Belicharana lodged a complaint with Kanachak police that he was also attacked over an old dispute. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation. Domana police also registered a similar case on the complaint of Simro Devi, wife of Thiru Ram, resident of Domana.
