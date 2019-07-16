Three assault cases reported

State Times News

JAMMU: Three assault cases have been reported here on Monday. As per the details, Swarn Singh, resident of Surechak, Phallian Mandal lodged a complaint with police that Surni Kumar of same locality attacked him over a dispute in which he got injured and was admitted in GMC Hospital. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Channi Police registered a case against Vinay Singh on the complaint of Rashpal Singh, Lower Chuadhi.

While Saraswati, wife of Manharan Dass, resident of Jalalabad lodged a complaint with police that she was attacked over a dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation.