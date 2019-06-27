Three assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Three assault cases have been reported in city on Wednesday. As per the details, Naresh Kumar, son of Duni Chand, resident of Nagrota got injured in a assault incident in his area. While Iqbal Ahmed, son of Abdul Rashid, resident of Doda got injured at during a clash at Indira Chowk while in a clash at Kathua, Pritpal Singh, son of Anchal Singh got injured. Police has registered all the cases and started investigation.
