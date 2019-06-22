Three assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Three assault cases have been reported in city on Saturday. As per the details, Mohd Ramzan, son of Abdul Dar, resident of Shaheedi Chowk lodged a complaint with Peer Mitha Police that he was attached by man in the area over an dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Bus Stand Police also registered an assault case against a man on the compliant of Mohan, son of Subarmani, resident of Tamil Naidu. Gangyal police registered a case against Gurjeet Singh and his four friends on the complaint of Saranjeet Singh, resident of Gummat.
