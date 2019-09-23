Three assault cases reported

State Times News

JAMMU: Three assault cases have been reported in city on Sunday.

As per the details, a clash broke out between two parties in Bakshi Nagar as a result two persons got injured and were shifted to hospital for treatment. They have been identified as Sanjay, son of Krishan Ram and Panku Ram, son of Aru Ram, resident of Shanti Nagar. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Yog Raj, son of Shankar Dass, resident of Katra and Rakesh Kumar, son of Sewa Ram, resident of Laswara also got injured in clashes in their respective areas.