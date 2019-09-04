Three assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Three assault cases have been reported in city on Tuesday. As per the details, Sitan, resident of Nagrota lodged a complaint with Nagrota Police that unknown persons attacked him resulting into injuries. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Gandhi Nagar Police registered an assault case against students on the complaint of Principal MAM College and Kanachak Police also registered a similar case against unknown persons on the complaint of Amit Kumar, resident of Gudha Singu.
