Three assault cases reported

JAMMU: Three assault cases have been reported in city on Tuesday.

As per the details, Sitan, resident of Nagrota lodged a complaint with Nagrota Police that unknown persons attacked him resulting into injuries. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Gandhi Nagar Police registered an assault case against students on the complaint of Principal MAM College and Kanachak Police also registered a similar case against unknown persons on the complaint of Amit Kumar, resident of Gudha Singu.