Three assault cases reported

State Times News

JAMMU: Three assault cases have been reported in city on Saturday.

As per the details, Amrik Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar police that Pritpal Singh along with his friends attacked him over an old dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Arnia Police registered an assault case against Kuldeep Kumar and his friends on the compliant of Vijay Kumar, resident of Arnia and Bakshi Nagar Police registered a similar case against Anilk Suri and his friends on the compliant of Ritu Suri, resident of Bakshi Nagar.