Three assault cases reported

State Times News JAMMU: Three assault cases have been reported in city on Saturday. As per the details, Amrik Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar police that Pritpal Singh along with his friends attacked him over an old dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Arnia Police registered an assault case against Kuldeep Kumar and his friends on the compliant of Vijay Kumar, resident of Arnia and Bakshi Nagar Police registered a similar case against Anilk Suri and his friends on the compliant of Ritu Suri, resident of Bakshi Nagar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
Indians have higher average resting heart rate: IHS
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper