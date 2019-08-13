Three assault cases reported

State Times News JAMMU: Three assault cases were reported in city on Monday. As per the details, Krishan Lal, resident of Rangour lodged a complaint with R S Pura Police that Sansar Singh attacked his wife over an old dispute in which she got injured and was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Bagh-e-Bahu police also registered an assault case against Shubham on the compliant of Vicky, son of Ravi Kumar, resident of Qasim Nagar, while Akhnoor Police registered a similar case against Rohit Sharma on the compliant of Ankush Sharma.
