Three arrested with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 3 Gm heroin (Chitta) from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar (28) son of Swarn Singh resident of Chak Ram Chand, Supwal, Ajay Sharma (24) son of Ratan Chand resident of Nud, Samba and Shokat Ali (30) son of Nazir Ahmed resident of Dhora, Samba.

According to a report, a team of Police Station Samba headed by Inspector Chanchal Singh SHO intercepted three persons during surprise Naka checking at Mansar Morh Samba and recovered three grams of heroin from their possession. The accused persons were arrested and a case vide FIR No. 222/2018 under section 8/21/22/29 NDPS ACT was registered against them at Police Station Samba.

The whole operation was conducted under the overall supervision of SSP Samba Dr Koushal Sharma and direct supervision of DySP Headquarter Samba Deepak Digra.