Three arrested with fake currency

Jammu: Three persons have been arrested after fake currency in new denomination notes, worth Rs 44,000, was allegedly recovered from their possession in Jammu district, a police officer said on Monday.

The accused — Harmeet Singh, Mohinder Kumar alias Baba and Ramesh Kumar alias Doctor — were intercepted last evening at Bhatyari in Bishnah area of the district. Fake currency of 500 and 2,000 denominations was recovered, the officer said. A case has been lodged and police is investigating the case, he added.