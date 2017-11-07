Three arrested with fake currency

STATE TIMES NEWS
Jammu: Three persons have been arrested after fake currency in new denomination notes, worth Rs 44,000, was allegedly recovered from their possession in Jammu district, a police officer said on Monday.
The accused — Harmeet Singh, Mohinder Kumar alias Baba and Ramesh Kumar alias Doctor — were intercepted last evening at Bhatyari in Bishnah area of the district. Fake currency of 500 and 2,000 denominations was recovered, the officer said. A case has been lodged and police is investigating the case, he added.
