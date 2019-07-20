Three arrested for physically abusing minor at Dal Lake

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: Three men were arrested in connection with the alleged physical abuse of a girl in a houseboat on the Dal Lake in Hazratbal here, police said on Friday. A complaint was registered, following which a raid was conducted on Thursday. Tawheed Ahmad Mir and Ehsan-ul-haq were arrested during the raid while the third accused, Bilal Ahmad Dar, had jumped into the lake to evade arrest, a police spokesperson said. Dar was arrested on Friday by a special investigation team, he said. Consequently Case FIR No. 65/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Nigeen and investigation was initiated.
