Three arrested for misappropriating 15,000 ltrs of kerosene

BARI BRAHMANA: Police on Sunday busted a gang allegedly involved in pilferage of PDS kerosene oil for its illegal sale and arrested three persons with one oil tanker, two trucks and recovered 15,000 litres of kerosene Oil.

Reports said that acting on specific information about smuggling of kerosene oil in the jurisdictional area of PS Bari-Brahmana, a team from Police Station Bari-Brahmana conducted a raid in Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana and held three persons unloading 15000 ltrs kerosene oil illegally from one Oil Tanker (JK02X 9397) and loading the same in two trucks (JK02AH-4728 and JK02AF 3127).

The accused persons identified as Bopinder Singh, son of Pritam Singh, resident of Chatha, Satwari, Jammu (Owner of oil tanker); Rashpal Singh, son of Chak Mohd. Yaar, RS Pura, Jammu (truck driver) and Kapoor Chand, son of Kathu Ram, resident of Rathana Camp, RS Pura, Jammu (truck driver) have been arrested on spot and a case vide FIR No. 91/2019 under section 3/7 Essential Commodities Act was registered against them at Police Station Bari-Brahmana.