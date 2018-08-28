Three arrested for kidnapping, harassing, illegal confinement of a minor boy

Share Share 0 Share 0

Rajouri: Rajouri police here has booked and arrested three persons from a village of Thanamandi on the charges of kidnapping, harassing a minor boy and keeping him in illegal confinement merely on the baseless suspicion of his involvement in a theft case and accused also filmed a video of this whole matter which was received by the SSP Rajouri on social media through some source.

Yesterday, the SSP received a video in which some men can be seen tying a minor boy with a rope and hanging him with roof besides harassing him.

Soon after receiving video, District Police Office Rajouri headed by SSP Yougal Manhas started investigation to find the origin of video and place of incident and it was suspected that video is from any area of Thanamandi sub-division after which teams headed by SDPO Thanamandi Iftikar A Chowdhary and SHO Thanamandi Nazir Ahmed Dar were put to task for identifying the accused and place of incident.

Acting swiftly, police team from Thanamandi sub-division managed to zero-in and came to fore that video has been filmed in Churung village of Thanamandi.

Meanwhile, a man namely Zahid H Shah resident of Churung reported before Thanamandi police station that his 11 years old boy Sohaib has been kidnapped by three men and kept in wrongful confinement.

During verification of this complaint, it was found that the minor victim in video is Sohaib himself.

Thereafter, two separate teams headed by SDPO Thanamandi and SHO Thanamandi raided on separate location in Churung village and nearby locations and arrested all the three accused.

They include Parvaiz Ahmed son of Noor Hussain, Mohd Aslam son of Nazir Ahmed and Imran Ahmed son of Mohd Rafiq, all residents of Churung Thanamandi.

They have been booked and arrested in a case FIR 150/2018 U/S 364, 342, 323 RPC of Police Station Thanamandi.