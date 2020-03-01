Three absconders arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: In a stringent action against absconders, police on Saturday nabbed three absconders.

As per the details, a team of Police Station Bakshi Nagar after strenuous efforts succeeded in arresting an absconder namely Yaqob Hans, son of Raju Hans, resident of Mazdoor Basti, Resham Ghar, Jammu who was declared absconder by Court of Sub-Judge JMIC, Jammu in case FIR No. 106/2012 under Sections 341, 323 and 506 RPC. He was evading arrest since long.

Meanwhile, Bishnah Police also arrested two absconders namely Natha Ram, resident of Kotli Chadka and Gor Chand, resident of Sarore Adda. Natha was evading arrest since 2017 while Gor was absconding since 2016.