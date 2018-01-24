Three absconders arrested

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Tuesday arrested three absconders who were evading arrest since long in case of stabbing of police constable at Gorkha Nagar.

According to report, the accused have been identified as Sahil Sharma alias Dabri, son of Braham Lal, resident of Janipur; Danish, son of Darshan Kumar, resident of Bhagwati Nagar and Ashish Sharma alias Dana, son of Som Nath, resident of Janipur Colony were arrested in case FIR No 6/2018 under Sections 307, 147, 148 and 332 RPC and 4/25 Arms Act. Police also recovered two sharp-edged weapons from their possession.