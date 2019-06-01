Threat to the existence of print

Share Share 0 Share

Nasreen Iqbal

How technology has changed the face of literature. How ink is reduced by Digits? With the rise of modernisation, structuralism emerged after which post structuralism played a strong role in reinventing the literature with the help of technology. It is around 1960 when Ted Nilson coined the term Hypertext and a new era of hypertext begins with “Memex”. Nowadays, digitalisation has concentrated into the mind and body. Authors engage with different software to invent a new genre of literatures day by day .Example of such genre is Webcomics. These are also known as onlinecomics or Internetcomics. Webcomicsdiffer from Print comics in a way that it lifts restrictions from writer and is not content restricted. The webcomis are self published online through websites. Webcomics use clip art and photo to remix the characters by using various software like Softer world. Webcomics is far away from traditional printed comics.

The basis of all this aforesaid revolution lies in Hypertextfiction which is again a new genre. The term Hypertext was given by TedNelson, as mentioned above, in his pioneering book” Literary Machines”. The seeds of hypertext were sown even before the invention of World Wide Web.The period of 1980 was a golden period in the computing humanities as PC’s became available to common masses. The most important events occured in 1990 with the arrival of Internet and WWW. These developments freed users from the heavy task of printing books. Texts turned into hypertexts. It accesses ease to approach various literary sources with the help of texts within texts (Hyperlink) so that researchers have the easy way to find out the annotations, bibliography and other relevant info. Even the mode of preserving artefacts and other literary works changed into the Digital archives. Digital Humanities promoted the electronic literature and hence a mutual understanding towards various cultures across globe. Electronic text no longer retained the Sausserian’s universality of meaning or singularity of meaning but extended it up to the never ending signification. Digital literature rewind the concepts like Aporia and Intertextuality given by Derrida and Kriesteva. Hyperfiction emerged out of hypertext with the Michael Joyce’s prominent work Afternoon: A story which break the tradition of following linearity in text. Hypertext follows multilinearity. A reader is lost in screen while reading any sort of electronic literature because he might get busy inthe navigation while following several hyperlinks.Hyperfiction use HTML language quite different from notebook language. Out of hyperfictionemerged Graphic Novels, Flash fiction. Indeed, Digital Humanities is a blessing to literary world. With its help, lots of e-libraries are available online. But the question is about the existence of textual corpus if it will be replaced by the availabity of electronic literature.

Internet has become a centre of culture and civilization. Internet not only eases the path of communication and information but it almost converted all the physical forms into the digital form. From the hands to machine, trade to business, doors to electronic locks and books to screen, the entire material commodity in the world has converted into the digital one. While sitting at home, what new statement Trump streams on news channel, we get it to know by opening the tweets.

Indeed, electronic revolution has reduced the communication barriers. Digitalisation proves how this factor has become globalagent in binding the international business. Internet reduces one hour by ten minutes because the information flows through devices in your hands while siting at desk. In other words, we can say that business is no more slave to trade agencies. Where digitalisation occupied the branch of literature, it also spread its wings in the world of academics. Teachers across the world use projector as a medium of imparting lectures to students. Iconography and graphical presentations are the new mode of learning and teaching as well.

Again here poses a threat to the existence of print. If digits will replace paper else we will blindly follow technology without taking an account of the damage that is occurring to our cognitive abilities. Through all these mediums of digital platforms, Post Truth world has been empowered. We are imposed to live in such an atmosphere where we are much guided by fake news and false images. It is more about survival than living.