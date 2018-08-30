Threat ploy

Share Share 0 Share 0

The recent terror-related incidents should work as an eye opener for the authorities especially when government is mooting urban local bodies and Panchayat elections. The modus operandi of Pak-supported and trained terrorists have been the same for years to create a sense of fear and force peoples’ low participation. Separatists have already given a call to boycott these elections. One can foresee the coming events. Earlier also these elections were postponed after the security scenario became worse with threats given to those who intend to take part in these elections. The policy of hot pursuit adopted by security forces no doubt has created the required pressure on the terrorists and sympathisers but any laxity at a time when government is sincere to conduct the much delayed grass-root elections can bring negative results. We should also not over-rule any terrorists strike at an unsuspected occasion. While cross border terrorism is a one sided-affair i.e. exported from Pakistan to India-a solution to Kashmir requires both sides to assent. That is the reason Pakistan finds it convenient to discuss both Kashmir and terror. So, for Pakistan the success of talks depends on how Kashmir is solved which can be used as an alibi for the unconscionable failure to address the issue of projecting terror across India’s borders. Any strategy to counter Pakistan’s mischief has to be well thought out, consistent, and long-term in nature. It must flow from an understanding of what our enemy wants to achieve, and what is in our own interest. Our problem is we think Pakistan is an irrational power and that no strategy may work with them. Pakistan – and especially the Deep State that comprises the army, the ISI and its Jihadi fronts – is a “greedy”, ideological state that will not rest without changing the status quo on our borders. But Pakistan is not just about rearranging borders and grabbing the parts of Jammu & Kashmir that are still in our possession. Pakistan is an all-or-nothing state which seeks victory for the ideology of Islam in addition to grabbing territory. It sees itself as the true successor to Ghazni and Ghori, and its state’s mission as defeating “Hindu India.” This may not be what ordinary Pakistanis want, but it is certainly what Pakistan’s Deep State ideologues want.