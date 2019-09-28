THREAT ON AIR

With vigil all along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) on the ground tightening Pakistan has adopted the use of Chinese-made drones for arms dropping across the borders as was evident from the recent incidents in Punjab. We must not forget that the security perceptions are changing with the use of technology at all stages and this call for extra vigil. There is no point in continuing to see that one’s neighbour is going to change. In that situation at least one should change to the changing situation which is what now India in reality is facing. The dialogue and reconciliation process looks like for Pakistan has no existence as it has been a pawn into the hands of non-state subjects i.e. the terror machine and the army. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was in records to say that his trust in Pakistan on the issue of fighting terrorism has been “completely shaken” as the kind of support which India expected from it was not coming today and it looks the party leaders are facing the reality. All their earlier bravados’ after every terrorist attack whether it is infiltration in Kashmir, Dinanagar police station in Punjab, Hiranagar, Pathankot air force station today look just rhetoric to keep public happy and not it was meant to initiate any action against the rogue neighbour. It looks saner sense is prevailing up on BJP leaders and they should come out of ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam’ concept. It is better late than never world is ‘No one family’ today. The Home Minister has expressed that trust has been completely shaken. The kind of support which we should be getting from Pakistan on the issue of terrorism, that is not happening. On Pathankot, he had said it was mutually agreed “informally” by the two countries that once Pakistan’s Joint Intelligence Team would visit India, an NIA team would be allowed. It is unfortunate no action was taken on Pathankot terror case from Pakistan. India-Pakistan relations were never on the trust worthy plank. Full of uncertainty and it is surprising that BJP leaders believed in the sincerity of the Pakistan leadership and its notorious ISI.