Thousands of fish wash ashore Jhelum river in Srinagar

Srinagar: Thousands of fish washed ashore River Jhelum in Srinagar on Monday leading to panic among residents, but the district administration said most of the fish were not dead suggesting the oxygen content in the water could be low. Thousands of fish were seen floating on the surface of the river at several places, officials said.

The incident led to panic and wild speculation that the river water could have been poisoned. Nonetheless, many people were seen recording the phenomenon on their mobile phones.

The administration has assured people and urged them not to panic. They have collected water samples and sent them for tests.

“We have taken water samples as well as the samples of fish. Most of the fish washed up ashore are not dead suggesting that the oxygen content in the river water could be low,” District Magistrate, Srinagar, Abid Rasheed said.

Rasheed in a statement said a technical team has visited the spots and suggested further tests.

“The administration is seized of the matter and working to ensure that no untoward incidents occur.”