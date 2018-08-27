Those who work disaster management way, live to work

Share Share 0 Share 0

Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit

“Worrying about the past or the future isn’t productive. When you start chastising yourself for past mistakes, or seeing disaster around every corner, stop and take a breath and ask yourself what you can do right now to succeed.” Harvey Mackay.

“Disaster means catastrophe, mishap, calamity or grave occurrence in any area, arising from nature or man-made causes, or by accident or negligence which result in substantial loss of life, of human suffering or damage to, and destruction of property, or damage to, or degradation of environment, and is of such nature or magnitude as to be beyond the coping capacity of the community of affected areas.”

According to the statistics, 68% of India’s land is prone to drought, 60% to earthquakes, 12% to floods and 8% to cyclones, making India one of the most disaster prone countries in the world, affecting overall 85% of Indian land and more than 50 million people.

Disaster management is the regulation of dealing with and avoiding risks. It involves preparing for a disaster before it happens. Disaster management is yet to be seen as an essential part of good governance and integral to development planning.It occupies an important place in India’s policy structure as it is poor and the under-privileged who are worst affected on account of calamities/disasters.

Every year, we experience some natural disaster but we have no strategy to alleviate its effects. Natural disasters are no doubt, beyond human control. It is observed that from the natural calamities happening we haven’t learnt lessons from them. Damage to the ecology wreaked by deforestation and construction of dams has been the core cause of such a massive disaster. India is becoming a breeding ground for natural calamities and it is high time that we formulated some plans to go green in the country by reducing mounting

pollutants.

We all know that disasters are not exodus from the normal functioning of societies. Rather, they often illustrate the model, and aggravate the potential of a perilous event. Understanding the complexity characteristics of any given disaster management catchment, and devising institutional cultures to counter them is key to building effective institutions.

Disaster Management is an effort to inquire into the process of a hazard turning to disaster to identify its causes and rectify the same through public policy. It is a policy issue concerned with minimizing and preventing the damaging impact of a natural or manmade hazard.

Business interruptions can occur anywhere & at anytime. It is impossible to predict what may strike when and therefore it has become binding to prepare for such disaster scenarios. Disaster risk management is a critical, if couched, factor in daily decision – making. A variety of risk financing and other financial tools have been developed to facilitate management of risks. A disaster disrupts business activities on which the local population depends, affecting livelihood recovery and means to earn a living. This is particularly true when new skills are needed for new types of jobs.

Stout financing tools can help the poor to break the poverty cycle by protecting their development gains, reducing impacts and losses of disaster shocks.

It is observed that risks from injury, sickness or disaster are a critical dimension of poverty and can easily threaten the small savings and fragile livelihoods of poor families.

Some disasters are unique events – rare, unpredictable acts – for which rational responses are difficult. Others are discrete; they are results of correctable factors such as a failure of a component, limited design error, or a mistake by an operator.

There should be systematic resort to “disaster drills” to educate the public on what to do during an earthquake. Preparedness is the key to managing any more such disasters.

Although a 2005 law on disaster management has been put into effect at the national level, it exists only on paper in a few states and districts. A national disaster response force was also formed for rescue and evacuation.

It is an unfortunate reality in the age of highly hazardous industry that accidents are bound to happen. It is however the responsibility of all sectors of society to ensure that we are prepared to cope with the aftermath. Disaster management is like breathing, if you don”t, you die.

Disaster Management starts with ‘D’ but begins with ‘YOU’. If we need to change anything, it has to start from our home. As we know that our family may not be together when all off a sudden a disaster strikes, it is important to create a plan in advance. One must find reliable information sources, warning systems and alert systems in advance. Family communication is one of the most important. We may have to evacuate at a moment’s notice and take essentials with us as we will have no time to search for the supplies we need or shop for them. Disaster can take place anywhere and at any time. It is important to know what to do and have a plan before a disaster strikes. Disaster preparedness measures can significantly reduce the shock of disasters on people’s lives, livelihoods and assets. It is therefore necessary that to survive the disaster, every family must take responsibility for their own disaster preparedness from Home itself. People talk about business continuity plan during a disaster, natural disaster insurance, socio-economic effects of a disaster, the preparedness on the national level, and so on. We all know that it is impossible to avoid disasters, but it isn’t impossible to plan ahead of time so that we can minimize the impact that any given disaster might have on us or on our family’s health, safety and property. One must remember that the future belongs to those who prepare.