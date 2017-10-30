Those indulging in terrorism in Kashmir won’t be forgiven: Madhav

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said while most people in Kashmir want peace, only a few people are indulging in terrorism and they will not be forgiven.

Madhav was here to attend the working committee meeting of the BJP’s state unit — the first one in the Valley.

“A few people in the state are supporting terrorism”.

“There will be no forgiveness for terrorism. People indulging in terrorism will be dealt with according to the law … but most people here want peace and development and our government will strive to provide the same”, Madhav told reporters here.

While addressing the meeting Ram Madhav said that this welcoming step (holding of executive committee meeting) should have been done earlier in Kashmir to integrate Kashmiri population to last corner of country and prompted BJP leaders to conduct such meetings frequently in valley. He lauded coalition government where two big forces have joined ranks for development and progress of J&K. He said present vibrant State government is working for development and welfare of people in J&K, but our party’s focus should be beyond the governance.

Madav also asked party leadership to spend more time in Kashmir and live with the common population.

Praising the Kashmiri masses, Madhav said that the people residing here have rich cultural heritage, counting for thousands of years, but some elements have misled them for their vested interests. Avinash Rai Khanna, while lauding the efforts of Kashmir unit of BJP to conduct first ever successful and vibrant working committee meeting in Valley, said now the effort of party workers must be focused towards extending their reach to hearts of locals population on every single booth. He said that only BJP boasts for having dedicated and selfless activists, who work with the sole aim of doing good to the society and the nation.

Sat Sharma in his presidential address termed Kashmir as the land of saints and sufiis and o lauded the role of the Centre and the alliance government in the State in leading the corrective and developmental agenda in the region, while eliminating the sponsors of terrorism and at the same time giving a healing touch to local population.

Dr Nirmal Singh termed today’s event as a big leap for the BJP and said that few organizations worked hard to create a negative image of party in the minds of common masses but the sincere and positive approach of BJP has led to the building of high hopes of development in the hearts of Kashmiri population.

A political resolution was also read out by Shamsher Singh Manhas, MP, which was seconded by Jugal KIshore Sharma, MP and summed up by Dr Jitendra Singh.

State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul sought the details of organizational and developmental programs done by party leaders and also discussed forthcoming party programmes.

State General Secretary Pawan Khajuria conducted proceedings of stage.

Prominent among those present were the working committee members, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Vice- Chairpersons, Morcha presidents and District Presidents to discuss various organizational and developmental programmes conducted by them during last three months and to discuss forth coming party programs.