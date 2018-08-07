Those defending 35A accepting J&K’s future lies within Constitution: Omar

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that those out to defend Article 35-A were tacitly accepting that future of the State lies within the Constitution of India.
A batch of petitions is before the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the provision which confers special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Protecting #Article35A is a tacit acceptance that J&K’s future lies within the Constitution of India, otherwise how would it matter if it were struck down or diluted,” Omar asked on Twitter. The National Conference leader was apparently referring to separatist groups, who called for a two-day shutdown to protest against the legal challenge in the apex court.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Meghna Gulzar, Phantom Films developing original series on Rakesh Maria
I am now looking for every opportunity to find joy: Sonali Bendre
They bring uniqueness to every film: Anil Kapoor on re-uniting with Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 05tH –– 11TH AUGUST 2018
Alex Parrish cracked door open for women of colour, says Priyanka as she bids adieu to ‘Quantico’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper