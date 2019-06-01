Thomas, Gayle lead West Indies World Cup rout of Pakistan

Share Share 0 Share

Nottingham: West Indies crushed Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-sided World Cup match at Trent Bridge on Friday, with the two-time champions showing they are a resurgent force in the one-day game.

Fast bowler Oshane Thomas took four wickets as Pakistan were bundled out for their second-lowest World Cup total of 105 in just 21.4 overs on the second day of the competition in England and Wales.

West Indies cruised to victory in just 13.4 overs, Chris Gayle top-scoring with 50. He reached his half-century off 33 balls with three sixes and six fours before he was dismissed off the next ball he faced.

During his innings Gayle, who calls himself the “Universe Boss”, broke the record for the most sixes hit in World Cup history. He now has 40 maximums, three more than retired South African batsman A B de Villiers.

Nicolas Pooran smashed paceman Wahab Riaz for a huge six over the square-leg boundary to give the 1975 and 1979 world champions an ideal start to their campaign. “It was a good game. I think the bowlers were outstanding today,” said Holder.

“We kept our foot on the accelerator. We’ve eased off in the past but it was good to see the killer instinct today.

“We wanted to be aggressive. It’s the nature of our cricket with bat, ball and in the field.

“We’ve definitely come to win this World Cup but I just want us to enjoy our cricket, play fearless cricket and make the fans back home proud.”

The only positive for Pakistan was three wickets for paceman Mohammad Amir on his World Cup debut after he missed the 2011 and 2015 tournaments due to a spot-fixing ban of 2010.

Today’s Matches

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka at Cardiff at 03:00 PM.

Afghanistan Vs Australia at Bristol at 6:00 PM.

SCORE BOARD

Pakistan Innings

Imam-ul-Haq c †Hope b Cottrell 02

Fakhar Zaman b Russell 22

Babar Azam c †Hope b Thomas 22

Haris Sohail c †Hope b Russell 08

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c) † c †Hope b Holder 08

Mohammad Hafeez c Cottrell b Thomas 16

Imad Wasim c Gayle b Holder 01

Shadab Khan lbw b Thomas 00

Hasan Ali c Cottrell b Holder 01

Wahab Riaz b Thomas 18

Mohammad Amir not out 03

Extras 04

Total 105/10

West Indies Innings

CH Gayle c Shadab Khan b Mohammad Amir 50

SD Hope † c Mohammad Hafeez b Mohammad Amir 11

DM Bravo c Babar Azam b Mohammad Amir 00

N Pooran not out 34

SO Hetmyer not out 07

Extras 06

Total 108/3