Third Kavad Yatra taken out

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Third Kavad Yatra from Gouri Kund to Sudhmahadev was organised by Mahadev Kavad Mandal in collaboration with Aware India Foundation in which numbers of Shiv Bhakts participated .

Yatra started from Holy Temple of Maa Parvati famously known as Gouri Kund. All the participants covered the distance on foot and after reaching Sudhmahadev Temple, firstly did Jal Abhishek by reciting Mantras by Pandit Parshotam and Pandits of Dharmarth Trust. Rudera Abhishek was performed in the temple.

Vimal Sharma President Kabad Mandal and Aware India Foundation told “our Kabad Mandal continues this Yatra every year with the blessings of Shree Shol Panishwar Sudhmahadev”. Those who participated in the Kabad Mandal namely Jatinder Sharma, Naval Sharma, Billo, Akansha Sharma, Arpit, Vikundal Sharma, Rajinder Kumar, Advocate Rahul Jandial, Yash paul Sharma, Anil Sharma, Mridul Sharma.