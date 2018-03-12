Thinking over Swachhta is everyone’s concern : Sunil

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister of State for Transport and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Sunil Kumar Sharma on Monday stressed on the need to evolve a society based on moral values where individuals voluntarily submit to the civic standards for cleanliness and hygiene.

“There is need to change the mind set and create awareness along with the creation of civic infrastructure because one cannot make people to shun ill practice by using force” he added while addressing a seminar on Swachhta Bharat Abhiyan, here at Jammu University today.

The seminar on the topic of “Role of regional media and community mobilization for success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” was organized by Directorate of Field Publicity, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, JK Region, in collaboration with Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu at Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium, Jammu University here today.

The Minister was the Chief Guest while as Vice-Chancellor of University of Jammu Prof R.D Sharma and Vice-Chancellor, Central University, Jammu, Prof. Ashok Aima were Guests of Honour on the occasion.

Director Information and Public Relations Muneer-ul-Islam, Director Rural Development Department Jammu, R.K Bhat, Deputy Director News Doordarshan Kandra Jammu, Sanjit Khajuria, Deputy Director Directorate of Field Publicity GOI Neha Jalali, Scientist, Statist Pollution Control Board Miss Anuradha, President Press Club Jammu Ashwani Kumar, senior journalist Tarun Upadhyay, Bureau Chief Times Now Pardeep Dutta, various faculty members of Jammu University also spoke on the topic. The Minister said that regional media played yeoman’s role in making Swatchh Bharat Campaign a success in the State.

He said that Prime Minister has given slogan of Swatchhta, the media has played its role and it is now turn of common masses to change their mind set.

Sunil Sharma said that keeping our surroundings neat and clean is the responsibility of every individual. “It is moral duty of every one to think over Swatchhta which is concern of one and all” said the Minster.

Prof Aima while addressing the audience said that there is a need to take collective responsibility for the saving and keeping the environment clean. Prof R.D Sharma highlighted various Swachhta initiatives taken up at Jammu university campus and urged people to emulate such initiatives.

Tarun Upadhya and Pradeep Dutta talked about the need for balance between hard news and developmental news and the need for constructive criticism for making government accountable. Prof Satnam Kour, Dean Students Welfare, Jammu University and Prof. Bachha Babu, HoD Department of Mass Communication were also present. Students from NSS Wing of GGM College of Science, SPMR College of Commerce and Government Polytechnic College Bikram Chowk Jammu, CRs along with two other students from all Departments of University of Jammu, IIMC Jammu, staff and officers of various departments attended the seminar.