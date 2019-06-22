Thieves target house, decamp with goods

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Thieves targeted a house at Bakshi Nagar and decamped with goods. As per the details, Pritam Sharma, resident of Kishtwar, at present Bakshi Nagar, lodged a complaint with police that thieves targeted his house at Bakshi Nagar and decamped with goods. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kareena Kapoor Khan to star opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper