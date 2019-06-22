Thieves target house; decamp with cash, jewellery

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Thieves on Friday target a house at Channi and decamped with cash, jewellery. As per the details, B.K Khosla, resident of Channi lodged a complaint with police that thieves targeted his house when he was out with his family and decamped with cash and jewellery. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
