Thieves target house, decamp with cash, jewellery

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Thieves on Tuesday targeted a house in Jhajjar Kotli area and decamped with cash and gold.

As per details, Mohd Rafiq, resident of Jhajjar Kotli lodged a complaint with Police that thieves targeted his house when he was out and decamped with jewellery and Rs 45,000 cash. Taking cognisance of the complaint, Police rushed to the spot. Later, a case was registered and the inquest proceedings were initiated.

Meanwhile, a theft case has also been reported at Khour area. Acting on the complaint of Dalbir Singh, wherein he informed that thieves decamped with cash and jewellery from his house, Khour Police has registered a case and started investigation.