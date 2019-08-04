Thieves target house, decamp with cash, gold

STATE TIMES NEWS BARI BRAHMANA: Thieves on Sunday targeted a house at Tarore area of Bari Brahmana and decamped with cash and gold. As per the details, the thieves strike in the house of Raman Kumar, son of Mulkh Raj resident of Tarore area of Bari Brahmana and decamped with four Tola Gold and Rs 22,000 cash. This morning when family members saw the lock of the almirah broken and the gold and cash missing, they lodged a complaint with Bari Brahmana. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’d love to be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe: Taron Egerton
Shilpa Shetty returns to acting with ‘Nikamma’
Orthopaedic camp conducted
I am platform agnostic now: Saif Ali Khan
I’m coming back to India: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper