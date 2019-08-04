Thieves target house, decamp with cash, gold

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARI BRAHMANA: Thieves on Sunday targeted a house at Tarore area of Bari Brahmana and decamped with cash and gold.

As per the details, the thieves strike in the house of Raman Kumar, son of Mulkh Raj resident of Tarore area of Bari Brahmana and decamped with four Tola Gold and Rs 22,000 cash. This morning when family members saw the lock of the almirah broken and the gold and cash missing, they lodged a complaint with Bari Brahmana. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.