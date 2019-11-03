Thieves target house at Kanachak

State Times News JAMMU: Thieves on Saturday targeted a house in Kanachak area and decamped with jewellery and Rs 2 lakh cash. As per details, Veeta Devi, wife of Raj Kumar, resident of Jaswa lodged a complaint with police that thieves targeted her house, when she along with her family was out in connection with some work. She told Police that thieves decamped with jewellery and Rs 2 lakh cash. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
