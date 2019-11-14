Thieves target house at Canal Road

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Thieves on Wednesday targeted a house at Canal Road and
decamped with Rs 40,000 cash and jewellery.
As per the details, Yash Pal Sharma, resident of Old University Road
lodged a complaint with police that thieves targeted house when he was out with
his family and decamped with Rs 40,000 and jewellery. Police has registered a case and started
investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Arjun Kapoor clocks 11 mn followers on Instagram
‘Lata Mangeshkar’s condition critical, slowly improving’
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to hit theatres on November 27, 2020
Faith leaders instrumental in developing sustainable health policies: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper