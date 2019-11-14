Thieves target house at Canal Road

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Thieves on Wednesday targeted a house at Canal Road and decamped with Rs 40,000 cash and jewellery.

As per the details, Yash Pal Sharma, resident of Old University Road lodged a complaint with police that thieves targeted house when he was out with his family and decamped with Rs 40,000 and jewellery. Police has registered a case and started investigation.