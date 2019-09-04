Thieves make abortive bid to loot ATM

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Thieves on Tuesday made an abortive bid to loot ATM at Channi area. As per the details, Guard of the ATM situated at Army Gate, Channi on seeing the damaged ATM machine informed the police which reached the spot and collected the evidences. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
