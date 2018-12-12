Thieves decamp with jewellery, cash from house

Share Share 0 Share

RAJOURI: Thieves on Wednesday decamped with jewellery, cash and other items from a house.

As per the details, thieves struck in a house of Altaf Hussain at ITI Mohalla in Rajouri and decamped with jewellery weighing 7 Tolas, Rs 60,000 cash and other items. The owner informed police that he was out with his family and on returning back found locks of gate and almirah broken with aforesaid items missing.