Thieves decamp with cash, gold

State Times News

RAJOURI: Burglars barged in the house of Suresh Sharma, son of Jagdish Raj in Ward No 12, Rajouri and decamped with cash amounting to Rs 2.42 lakh and gold weighing 15 Tolas during the intervening night of November 26/27, 2019.

According to the complaint lodged by Suresh Sharma, burglars broke into one of his rooms and took away Rs 2,42,000 and gold jewellery weighing 15 Tolas after breaking the locks of an Almirah kept in the room.

Immediately on receipt of complaint, the police team headed by Incharge Police Post Rajouri Ashish Choudhary and the councilor of Ward No 9 Sanjay Sharma reached the spot. The police team collected the spot evidences and registered a case for investigation.