Thief nabbed, stolen property recovered

JAMMU:
Police on Tuesday detained a thief and recovered stolen property on his
disclosure.
As per the
details, in order to work out the theft and burglary cases of Jammu City North
Zone, a special team headed by SHO Police Station Nowabad, Inspr. Vimal Indu
Sharma was constituted by the SP City North, Jammu.
The
team during investigation, rounded up number of suspects and developed leads,
based on which one Sahil Dogra, son of Gharu Ram, resident of Bakshi Nagar,
Jammu was apprehended. During questioning, he admitted his involvement in case
FIR No. 143/2019 under Sections 454 and 380 RPC of Police Station Nowabad. On
his disclosure, one gold Kada and 2 gold rings valuing Rs. 1,10,000 were
recovered from his possession.
