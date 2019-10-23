Thief nabbed, stolen property recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Tuesday detained a thief and recovered stolen property on his disclosure.

As per the details, in order to work out the theft and burglary cases of Jammu City North Zone, a special team headed by SHO Police Station Nowabad, Inspr. Vimal Indu Sharma was constituted by the SP City North, Jammu.

The team during investigation, rounded up number of suspects and developed leads, based on which one Sahil Dogra, son of Gharu Ram, resident of Bakshi Nagar, Jammu was apprehended. During questioning, he admitted his involvement in case FIR No. 143/2019 under Sections 454 and 380 RPC of Police Station Nowabad. On his disclosure, one gold Kada and 2 gold rings valuing Rs. 1,10,000 were recovered from his possession.