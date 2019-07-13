Thief arrested, stolen property recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Police on Saturday arrested a thief and recovered stolen property worth in lakh.

As per the details, on July 10, 2019 one complainant namely Anup Trivedi manager AFCONS company lodged a written complaint at Police Post Khari that on July 8, 2019 one person namely Gull Mohd, son of Ab Samad Naik, resident of Seran Teh Khari has stolen about 100 quintals of 12 mm TMT Bar (Sariya) by loading on one damper (PB08 CP 8105). In this connection a case vide FIR No 95/2019 under section 380RPC was registered at Police Station Banihal and investigation entrusted to SI Ranjeet Singh Rao In-Charge Police Post Khari. During the course of investigation, series of raids were conducted at different places and after hectic efforts the said accused person has been arrested and on search recovered the stolen steel about 100 quintals 12 mm TMT bar worth about Rs 5 lakh and also seized the vehicles (Damper and Hydra) which has been used for the theft. The arrest and recovery was made by SI Ranjeet Singh Rao In-Charge Police Post Khari under the supervision of Insp Aabid Bhukhari SHO Police station Banihal, Sajad Sarwar SDPO Banihal, Sanjay Parihar Addl SP Ramban and under the overall Supervision of SSP Ramban Anita Sharma.