Thefts unstoppable in Samba District, thieves target factory

SAMBA: With every passing day, crime rate is increasing in district Samba. Due to lackadaisical approach of Samba police in patrolling especially in night hours, thefts have become a norm.

In a fresh case, thieves have targeted a factory in Bari Brahmana and decamped with cables. Owner of the Sheela Cable factory lodged a complaint that thieves have targeted his factory and decamped with cables worth lakhs of rupees. Police has registered a case for investigation.

“It is sordid state of affairs that crime graph in District Samba has witnessed unprecedented growth in the past three months with thefts, assaults, snatching and other cases increasing on day to day basis, and majority of them craving for investigation and proper handling by the cops posted in the district. Earlier police used to conduct patrolling in the area but for the last three months, the police force in the district has become lethargic for the reasons best known to them”, rued a local pleading anonymity.