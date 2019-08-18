Thefts, snatching on rise in Samba district, police clueless

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Thefts in Samba District are on rise and police seems to be in slumber. Two theft cases including a snatching incident were reported in Bari Brahmana area of Samba District on Saturday.

In first incident, a Royal Enfield motorcycle (JK02CD-7108) owned by Bhagwan Singh, son of Raghuveer Singh, resident of Sarore was stolen from outside a petrol pump. On seeing the bike missing, Singh enquired about it from the locals but found no clue. He later lodged a complaint with police. In last week, there were numerous reports of vehicle thefts in the district.

Meanwhile, in another incident, three unknown youth attacked one Vijay Chand, son of Bhola Nath, resident of Chubiya in broad day light and snatched his gold chain. As the victim raised alarm, accused fled from the spot leaving him in an injured condition. Police has registered a case. Locals alleged that because of police’s delayed action, snatchers fled away from market in broad day light.

Earlier police use to conduct patrolling in the area but for the last one week, policemen have stopped frisking and routine patrol duty.