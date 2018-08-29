Theft, narcotic cases worked out, 2 criminals held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Police on Wednesday arrested two hardcore narcotic smugglers and thieves with the recovery of 6kg poppy straw, stolen gold worth Rs 10 lakh approx. and three motorcycles.

As per the details, based on a reliable information, a party of Police Station Udhampur led by SHO Udhampur Inspr. Vijay Singh Choudhary, under the supervision of Kulbir Handa, DySP Hqrs laid a Naka on NH and intercepted an Alto Car (JK02D 0495), driven by one Jamat Ali son of Hussain Mohammad resident of Panthal, Katra who was also a suspect of various thefts that had taken place in Udhampur areas.

Accordingly, the said vehicle was subjected to thorough search and during search 6kg poppy straw was recovered from the said vehicle. In this connection, a case vide FIR No. 426/2018 under section 8/15 NDPS Act was registered in Police Station Udhampur and investigation taken up. Subsequently, during the sustained interrogation, the said narcotic smuggler broke down and admitted that he had committed a theft in a jewellery shop in Dandyal area of Udhampur for which a case had already been registered in Police Station Udhampur vide FIR No. 411/2018 under section 457/380/RPC. On the disclosure of the said accused, jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh approximately was recovered from the possession of the said narcotic smuggler cum thief.

Apart from above, Udhampur police also arrested another accused Aalam son of Nazir Hussain resident of Jourah Farm, Suchetgarh, Jammu, who was involved in various vehicle theft cases registered vide FIR No. 47/2018 under section 379/RPC and FIR No. 385/2018 under section 379/RPC. On his sustained interrogation and subsequent disclosure police recovered three motorcycles worth Rs. 2.5 lakh approximately from the possession of the said thief. Police is working on finding out the involvement of some more criminals in the above mentioned cases.