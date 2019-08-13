Theft in shop

State Times News BISHNAH: Thieves on Monday targeted a shop in Bishnah area and decamped with goods. As per the details, Gurbachan Singh, resident of Chakroi lodged a complaint with police that thieves targeted his shop and decamped with fans. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
