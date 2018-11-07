Theft in jewellery shop, house burgled

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:Khour Police has registered a case of theft in a jewellery shop on the basis of complaint by the shop owner. The shop owner Vipin Kumar, resident of Panjdut has complained that thieves have stolen jewellery worth lakhs. Police reached the spot and started investigation in the matter. In another incident in Sidhra area, thieves struck at the house of one Qayum Jan and decamped with goods worth lakhs. Police has registered a case in this regard.
