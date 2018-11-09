Theft in finance company, Rs 10,000 stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A theft in a finance company has been reported in Channi area of Jammu on Thursday.
As per the details, M R Verma, resident of Shastri Nagar lodged a complaint with Channi Police stating that in the morning when he reached the office saw that locks of the shutter were broken and Rs 10,000 has been stolen from the cash box. On the basis of complaint, police has registered an FIR and started investigation.
