Theft cases solved, 4 arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Ganderbal Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for the offences of theft cases registered in Police Station Safapora. As per the details, Police Station Safapora received a written complaint from one person namely Bilal Ahmad Hazari, resident of Gratabal Safapora wherein he stated that some unknown thieves have stolen his vehicle bearing registration No JK16-5652 which was parked near his house. Accordingly, case FIR No 12/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated in the matter. During the course of investigation, officers arrested one suspect namely Kaiser Ahmad Parray, son of Bazir Ahmad Parry, resident of Asham, Bandipora. When the officers spoke to him, they learnt about his involvement in the commission of crime. While investigation in the instant matter was going on, Police also learnt about the involvement of other three persons identified as Riyaz Ahmad Parra, resident of Bhat Mohalla Sumbal; Pervaiz Ahmad Ganie, resident of Wakura Ganderbal; Suhail Ahmad Tantary, resident of Wakura Ganderbal, who were subsequently arrested. Officers have recovered stolen vehicles including Swift (DL-3CBC-0368), Van (JK-01E-1430), Alto (JK-16-5652), Scooty (JK-01S-9514), six mobile phones and cash worth Rs 15,000 has also been recovered.
