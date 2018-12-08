Theft case solved within hours, accused arrested

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Saturday solved theft case within hours of the incident at Seswan by arresting the accused and recovering the stolen items.

As per the details, a complaint to this effect was received from Shri Suresh Kumar son of Bansi Lal resident of Seswan Tehsil Marheen about theft of gold ornaments and cash of Rs 40,000 amounting to total theft of Rs 3 lakh from his home when the complainant and his family was out of home for few hours.

On this Chadwal Police Post, instantly registered case vide FIR No 269/2018 under section 454/380 RPC and started investigation.

During the course of investigation, the police team led by SI Ashwani Incharge Police Post Chadwal arrested one suspect namely Javed Ahmed Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmed Bhat resident of Batarda Basohli who after interrogation confessed about theft and on his disclosure police recovered stolen items.